Access to Quality Education My Top Priority –Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has put access to quality education at the top of his administration’s priorities. He stated this during the inauguration of projects at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro yesterday.

The projects were inaugurated as part of the activities to celebrate his administration’s first 100 days in office. They were the Administrative building, Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge, Staff School building, University Guest House/squash court, and 2km road in the university.

Oborevwori commended the school for the projects executed through internally generated revenue. He praised his immediate predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa for establishing new universities.

The governor said: “The goal of this administration is to ensure that every child has access to a complete and functional education. Within the limits of available resources, we shall not relent to fill whatever gaps that exist in the physical appearance of our educational institutions.

“There is also a compelling need to re-evaluate and reform the software aspect of our educational system. In a global economy where the most valuable skill you can sell is your knowledge, the education we offer must be at par with global standards.

“To meet these standards and close achievement gaps, our educational institutions must continually innovate to enrich the curricula and the practice of teaching and learning for better outcomes. This is where policymakers, educators, teachers, administrators, and consultants come in.

“It is crucial for our universities to engage in ground-breaking, cross-disciplinary research to address the complex challenges of an increasingly diverse and technological society.”

At Okpolo-Enhwe, where he inaugurated Phase 2 of Okpolo- Enhwe-Uwheru Road in the Isoko South Local Government Area, Oborevwori said notwithstanding the current financial challenges, his administration would continue to construct and rehabilitate roads and bridges in major metropolis and rural areas across the state to further improve urban-rural integration and boosting trade and commerce.