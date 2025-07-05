Access To Funds, Biggest Challenge In Creative World –Brodashaggi

Popular skit maker and actor, Broda Shaggi, has identified lack of access to funds, rather than talent or ideas, as the biggest challenge facing the creative industry.

In a post on Instagram, Shaggi highlighted the importance of intellectual property (IP) in helping creatives secure financial support. He urged content creators to begin viewing their work as valuable assets capable of generating wealth.

Drawing a comparison between creative content and crude oil, he said that both hold massive potential when properly harnessed.

According to him, by leveraging their IP as collaterals, creatives can unlock millions or even billions of naira in funding, paving way for greater innovation and long-term career growth.

He said, “One of the biggest hurdles we face in the creative world isn’t talent or ideas, it’s access to funds. So, here’s the real question, how can we, as creative, unlock financing by leveraging our Intellectual Property (IP) as collateral?

“I recently had the privilege of attending a powerful event hosted by the CREAM platform, where thought leaders dove deep into this exact topic. The key takeaway? Content is the new crude. Just like oil-built empires, your creative output has massive untapped value. So, if you’re a creative, keep creating. Your IP isn’t just art, it’s an asset. One that can open doors to millions, even billions of naira.”