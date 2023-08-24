Access To Family Planning Services For Young People Critical For Sustainable Devt –SAYPHIN

The Society for Adolescent and Young People’s Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN) has urged the three tiers of governments, the private sector and the civil society to strengthen access to family planning (FP) services for young people. Also, SAYPHIN has advocated creating demand for and the utilization of FP services, increasing funding of FP programmes for young people as well as training and retraining health workers on the provision of youth friendly health services.

The organisation which made these known in a ‘Call to Action’ at the 3rd Nigeria Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development, tagged EKO 2023, also called for commitment in involving young persons in decision-making processes with an acceptable proportionate representation in governance at all levels. According to SAYPHIN, the recommendations are hinged on the facts that young people are central to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and are essential in contributing to social progress, innovation, and economic growth.

The conference which was held at ‘The ZONE’, in Gbagada, Lagos from August 16 to 19, has the theme ‘Achieving 2030 Targets: Driving Innovation for Adolescent and Youth Health’. It attracted over 650 adolescents and young persons who participated both in- person and online. The programme was organised by SAYPHIN in partnership with Health and Youth ministries, international development partners including the UNFPA and UNICEF, academia, non-governmental organisations (NGO) operators and young people. SAYPHIN stated, “Today, the world has more young people than at any time in history.”

According to estimates from the National Population Commission (NPC), adolescents (10-19 years) constitute about 22 percent of Nigeria’s teeming population, while young people (age 10-24 years) constitute almost a third (32 per cent) of the entire population. “The UN recognises that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development will not be achieved without the voices, creativity and participation of young people in de- cisions that affect their lives.”

To this end, SAYPHIN further called for the amplification of knowledge and the uptake of Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, the creation of awareness about HPV and cervical cancer prevention, using various communication channels including social media. The participants at the conference said governments and stakeholders must ensure an inclusive process of young people in programme design, implementation and evaluation.

According to SAYPHIN, it is necessary to include comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) into existing curricula to promote gender equality, consent, and healthy relationships; enhance CSE in educational institutions and continuously advocate for a curriculum that empowers adolescents and young people. Other measures are embarking on digitalisation of the CSE curriculum for easy access by young people; as well as updating the 2003 curriculum to incorporate present day realities of adolescent health and development.

In the Call to Action, the conference called for prioritising mental health needs and building resilience, mainstreaming mental health and psychosocial support into the CSE curriculum and addressing mental health of young people through transformative solutions, improved access to care as well as ensuring adequate numbers of trained mental health workers.

“Prevention and response to gender-based and all forms of violence, creating awareness about the magnitude and consequences of gender based violence (GBV), the provision of reporting and counseling services and hotlines for access by young persons and victims of GBV. The organisation stated that governments and stakeholders should devise innovative strategies and transformative investments such as the use of school GBV clubs in the prevention of GBV.

“Expand and strengthen Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for victims of GBV, aligning with the core mandate of leaving no one be- hind and the provision of services to the last mile. They stated, “There is a need for the provision of sexual reproductive health (SRH) services and educational materials for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) – Ensure no group is left behind.

“The wellbeing of young people in hard-to-reach areas and young girls given out in marriage must be prioritised and special attention must be given to out-of-school youths living with disabilities. In addition, they called the creation of safe spaces for dialogue and the provision of more youth friendly hubs for access to Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) Information and services; the provision of opportunities for positive youth development projects to shape the narrative of the African continent by establishing mentoring programmes for young people in Nigeria using tested models and structured or unstructured frameworks.

They also said that promoting skills acquisition to enhance youth- led launching of smart businesses and start-ups will benefit young persons and they also emphasised the role of research for strengthening population data by generating evidence and mobilising resources to turn evidence into impact.