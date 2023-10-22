Access Partners NerdzFactory Foundation To Empower 500 Women Digital Entrepreneurs

Access and Nerdzfactory Foundation have implemented the second edition of the Women Digital Entrepreneurship Programme.

The programme where 500 Nigerian women got empowered with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in the digital business landscape is an initiative in crucial response to the challenging circumstances faced by women who make up more than 60 per cent of Nigeria’s disadvantaged population, said the organisers.

The organisers also noted that the programme seized the perfect moment to leverage the country’s digital growth for transformative change, as Nigeria’s booming digital environment, was recorded to have nearly 84 million internet users in 2022 and an expected increase to 117 million by 2027.

Managing Director of Nerdzfactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba emphasised the significance of the programme, stating, “Empowering women is not only a moral imperative but also an economic one. By equipping women with the tools they need to excel in the digital economy, we are not only transforming individual lives but also making a substantial contribution to the growth and development of our nation.”

He made known that building on the resounding success of its predecessor, the Women Digital Entrepreneurship Programme exposed both existing and aspiring female entrepreneurs to an array of opportunities within the digital realm.

The programme modules covered fundamental topics, including initiating online businesses, identifying digital business prospects, customer acquisition strategies, social media marketing, raising capital, and effective bookkeeping.

Throughout the programme, participants engaged in webinars attended an intensive Bootcamp and culminated their journey with a summit.

Olowojoba said further that the comprehensive approach equipped participants with the practical knowledge, skills, and resources required to launch their online businesses.

He added that the summit, a pivotal part of the programme, witnessed key stakeholders and successful entrepreneurs sharing insights on women’s business growth and support.

The summit concluded with a pitch/grant competition where the top three ideas/pitches from the boot camp participants were awarded prizes to support their businesses.

“The Women Digital Entrepreneurship Program was open to Nigerian women between the ages of 20 to 45.

“This initiative represents just one facet of Access and Nerdzfactory Foundation’s collaborative efforts to empower Nigerians. Both organisations are committed to building a better Nigeria, acknowledging entrepreneurship as a cornerstone in realising this shared vision,” Olowojoba stated further.