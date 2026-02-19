Access Pad Me A Girl 2.0 Reaches IDP Camps Across Abuja, Benue, Nasarawa

The Pad Me A Girl Empowerment Foundation, in partnership with Access Bank, has carried out a multi-location humanitarian outreach under the “Access Pad Me A Girl 2.0” initiative, reaching vulnerable girls and women across Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Abuja, Benue, and Nasarawa States.

The weekend outreach which took place from February 6th to 9th, covered Area 1 IDP Camp, Durumi (Abuja), Ortese IDP Camp (Benue State), and Kadarko IDP Camp (Nasarawa State), with a focus on promoting menstrual dignity, education, and basic welfare support for displaced girls and women. During the outreach, beneficiaries received reusable sanitary pads, exercise books, writing materials, food items, and other essential supplies aimed at easing the daily challenges faced by residents of the camps.

Speaking on the outreach, the Convener of Pad Me A Girl Empowerment Foundation, Theresa Moses, said the initiative was driven by a commitment to ensure that no girl is denied dignity or education because of her menstrual cycle or circumstances of displacement. “Access Pad Me A Girl 2.0 is about restoring dignity, confidence, and opportunity to girls and women who have been displaced.

Menstrual hygiene is not a privilege; it is a basic right. Through this partnership with Access Bank, we are not only providing reusable pads but also hope, education, and reassurance that these girls are seen and supported,” Moses stated. She added that the inclusion of educational materials and food items was a deliberate effort to address the broader needs of girls in IDP camps, noting that menstrual support must go hand in hand with education and welfare.

The Foundation described its partnership with Access Bank as a strong example of how corporate organisations can support sustainable grassroots interventions that create lasting impact in vulnerable communities.

Beneficiaries and camp officials expressed appreciation for the outreach, describing it as timely and impactful, particularly for young girls who often miss school due to lack of menstrual products and learning materials.

The Access Pad Me A Girl 2.0 outreach is part of the Foundation’s ongoing nationwide efforts to combat period poverty and support vulnerable girls, with plans to extend the initiative to more IDP camps and underserved communities across Nigeria.