Access Network Services Eyes Kobape, Abeokuta For New City Devt

Just ten minutes from the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, Kobape is rapidly emerging as the next frontier of urban expansion.

In a bold move, Access Network Services Limited has announced plans to develop a modern new city in the area, seeking partnerships and collaborations with stakeholders across Abeokuta and its environs.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Adedayo George, CEO of Access Network Services Limited, highlighted the immense potential Kobape holds for investors, residents, and the wider Ogun State community.

“Kobape is an emerging corridor of growth,” Dr. George said. “The proximity to the Governor’s Office—barely ten minutes away—gives it a unique advantage for both business and residential development.”

Located along the Abeokuta–Siun–Sagamu Expressway, Kobape has quietly evolved into one of Ogun State’s most promising zones, with multiple ongoing construction projects, including a government housing estate. Dr George noted that these developments signal the area’s readiness for large-scale urban investment.

“You can already feel it,” he continued. “The cranes are up, foundations are being laid, and the Ogun State housing estate here is expanding. Kobape is coming alive.

“What we want to do is add structure, planning, and a modern touch to that growth.”

According to Access Network Services Limited, the goal of the new city project is not merely to build houses but to create a well-planned urban ecosystem that integrates living, work, and recreation within one environment.

“We’re looking at a model that supports both functionality and lifestyle,” he explained.

“Good road networks, reliable electricity, drainage systems, recreational parks—things that make a city liveable, not just the buildings themselves.”

Beyond the excitement of construction, Dr. George emphasised the wealth of opportunities Kobape presents for partnerships and investment.

“Kobape is still in its early stages,” he said. “That’s why we’re calling for collaboration now. There’s room for real estate investors, local businesses, and government agencies to work together to shape what this city becomes.”

He added that the company is open to discussions with local stakeholders, traditional rulers, and community heads to ensure that the development reflects the aspirations of the people living in and around the area.

“We believe that the best cities are built when communities are involved,” he said. “We’re not coming to displace anyone.

“We’re coming to collaborate—to build something that benefits both the present and the future residents.”

Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has long been known for its cultural heritage and historical relevance. Yet, Dr. George believes the time has come for the city to embrace modern urban renewal.

“Abeokuta deserves a new, modern, functional city,” he stated firmly. “With its growing population and proximity to Lagos, there’s no better time to start redefining how people live and work here. Kobape is that next chapter.”

According to him, the project will not only transform the living experience for residents but also attract new economic activity to the state.

“When you create new cities, you create jobs. You attract people, businesses, and infrastructure. That’s what we’re trying to achieve—growth that’s sustainable and inclusive,” Dr. George said.

As plans unfold, Access Network Services Limited is expected to commence feasibility studies and stakeholder consultations in the coming weeks.

“This is just the beginning,” he added. “We are optimistic. With the right partnerships, Kobape will become a model city for Ogun State, a place that blends progress with community.”

With the quiet hum of development already spreading across the region, Kobape may soon become more than just a name on the map—it may well evolve into the heartbeat of a new, modern Abeokuta.