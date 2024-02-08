Access, NerdzFactory Foundation Promote Digital Empowerment

NerdzFactory Foundation, in collaboration with Access, has announced the successful conclusion of DigiGap 3.0, a pioneering programme designed to empower Nigerian youth with essential digital and technology skills. DigiGap 3.0, which started on December 13, 2023, underscores the commitment to narrowing the digital divide and fostering economic empowerment among the nation’s young talents.

Building on the success of DigiGap 2.0, the latest installment featured an enhanced curriculum and engaging activities. Participants under- went a comprehensive four-week training programme, covering high- demand areas to ensure they are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities that await them, said the organisers. As the largest digital market in Africa, Nigeria plays a crucial role in the global digital economy.

Recognizing the transformative potential of technology, DigiGap 3.0 aimed to equip participants with critical ICT skills to excel in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, added the organisers. Managing Director of NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, expressed enthusiasm for the programme’s impact, stating, “DigiGap 3.0 represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower Nigeria’s youth with the skills needed to thrive in the digital era.

By investing in the knowledge and capabilities of our young talents, we are shaping individual futures and contributing to the overall progress of our nation.