Access Holdings’ Total Assets Grow To N41.1trn In Q3’24

Access Holdings Plc, one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The financial results highlight the group’s continued growth momentum, emphasising resilience and sustainable performance as the Group works to deliver solid returns for its shareholders.

Gross revenue for the ninemonth period rose by 114.5 per cent year-on-year, climbing from ₦1.6 trillion in 2023 to ₦3.4 trillion in 2024.

Interest income, a major driver of this growth, represented 70 per cent of gross revenue at ₦2.4 trillion, while non-interest income contributed ₦1.0 trillion, marking an 87.2 per cent increase due to higher transaction volumes on digital channels and other alternative platforms.

Despite inflationary pressures, the cost-to-income ratio remained stable at 60.8 per cent, while profit before tax saw an 89.6 per cent rise to ₦558.2 billion, and profit after tax rose 82.8 per cent to ₦457.7 billion.

This robust performance translated to an annualised return on equity of 22.2 per cent, with earnings per share up to ₦12.40. Access Holdings reported significant gains in Q3’24, driven by strong performance across its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, including Access ARM Pensions, Hydrogen Payments, and Access Insurance Brokers.

The Group’s total assets surged to ₦41.1 trillion, up by 54.0 per cent year-to-date, while shareholders’ equity grew by 51.0 per cent to ₦3.3 trillion.

Customer deposits saw an impressive rise of 45.4 per cent, increasing from ₦15.3 trillion in December 2023 to ₦22.3 trillion by Q3 2024, while gross loans and advances grew 56.2 per cent, reaching ₦13.9 trillion.

Access Bank continued its strong performance, with both interest and non-interest income contributing significantly to gross earnings.

Subsidiaries in the UK and across Africa performed particularly well, delivering 54.8 per cent of the Banking Group’s profit before tax, an increase of 185.8 per cent year-on-year.

