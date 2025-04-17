Access Holdings Shatters Earnings Ceiling With Record N4.88trn

Share

Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) stunned Nigeria’s capital market community late Tuesday with its full-year 2024 audited results, revealing an extraordinary 88.0 per cent year-on-year surge in gross earnings to a record-breaking N4.88 trillion—comfortably breaching the N4 trillion mark for the first time in the group’s history.

This stellar performance largely driven by Interest Income cements Access Holdings’ status as a dominant force in Nigeria’s financial sector despite a less than expected dividend yield probably tampered by the lender’s aggressive pan-African expansion with its rising obligations.

The earnings growth was underpinned by a robust expansion in both interest income—up 110.4 per cent y/y to N3.48 trillion—and non-interest income, which rose 49.2 per cent y/y to N1.30 trillion.

The momentum was fueled by a confluence of high-yield macro conditions and the group’s aggressive balance sheet expansion, with earning assets climbing 71.1 per cent y/y to N29.63 trillion.

The board has proposed a final dividend of N2.05 per share (2023FY: N1.80), bringing the total dividend for the year to N2.50 and implying a compelling yield of 9.6 per cent at the April 15 closing price of N21.40.

Across the board, Access Holdings posted enviable growth across all interest-generating segments: income from loans and advances to customers spiked 118.3 per cent y/y to N1.63 trillion, investment securities rose 99.6 per cent to N1.64 trillion, and income from balances with banks soared nearly tenfold.

Nevertheless, the cost of funding weighed heavily, as interest expense surged 130.7 per cent y/y to N2.21 trillion—driven by rising deposit costs and higher debt service obligations.

Despite this, net interest income still rose a healthy 82.4 per cent y/y to N1.27 trillion, and 84.0 per cent ex-impairments.

Share