Access Holdings Shareholders Approve Record N125.29bn Dividend

Share

In a resounding vote of confidence, shareholders of Access Holdings Plc have approved a landmark dividend payout of N125.29 billion for the 2024 financial year—a 67 percent surge from the previous year—during the group’s third Annual General Meeting held in Lagos on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Group Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who highlighted the firm’s exceptional earnings trajectory.

Access Holdings recorded a remarkable 88 percent rise in gross earnings, climbing from N2.594 trillion in 2023 to N4.878 trillion in 2024.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) also saw an upswing, leaping to N867 billion, up from N729 billion in the previous year, defying macroeconomic headwinds such as persistent inflation and currency depreciation.

“In view of our robust financial performance and consistent growth, the Board has proposed a final dividend of N2.05 per share, bringing the total dividend for 2024 to N2.50 per share.

This underpins our commitment to delivering longterm value to shareholders,” Aig-Imoukhuede said. The Chairman further revealed that the group’s landmark rights issue, which raised N351 billion, played a critical role in bolstering its capital base.

This strategic initiative positions Access Bank as the first Nigerian financial institution to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new N500 billion minimum capital requirement—well ahead of the 2026 deadline.

As a result of this capital strengthening, shareholders’ funds surged to N4.76 trillion, while total assets hit N14.498 trillion, a 55.5 percent year-on-year increase, cementing Access Holdings’ status as Nigeria’s largest financial institution by asset size.

“This formidable balance sheet provides a sturdy platform upon which we are executing our long-term growth strategy,” Aig-Imoukhuede said, adding that the group has outlined a forwardlooking three-year roadmap focused on geographical consolidation, operational efficiency, innovation, and investment management. ng Group Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Agbede, also addressed shareholders, expressing appreciation for their strong participation in the rights issue and reaffirming the group’s commitment to delivering a N1.00 interim dividend later in the year.

“We remain dedicated to enhancing sustainability initiatives across all our markets, not just Nigeria,” Agbede said.

Share