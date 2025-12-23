Access Holdings Plans $3bn Sustainable Loan Portfolio By 2027

Access Holdings Plc has set an ambitious sustainability agenda, announcing a five-year target to cut operational emissions by 50 per cent and expand its sustainability-focused loan portfolio to $3 billion by 2027, according to its 2024 Group Sustainability Report.

In a message to stakeholders, the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Agbede, said the Group is accelerating the shift from sustainability strategy to execution, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles now fully embedded across governance, risk management and operational decision-making.

The report showed that Access Holdings recorded a 13.4 per cent reduction in operational emissions in 2024, cutting its carbon footprint by more than 4,400 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

This was supported by increased renewable energy adoption, including the deployment of 160 solar-powered automated teller machines across its network, as the Group advances toward its long-term carbon-neutrality goal by 2035.

On sustainable finance, the Group reported that its sustainability-focused loan book grew to $580.24 million (N898.19 billion) in 2024, while capital mobilisation from development finance institutions and donor agencies reached $437.42 million (N677.56 billion).

The funding supported climate-related projects, MSMEs, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and community development initiatives. Access Holdings said its sustainability programmes reached over 21 million individuals across Africa during the year, more than doubling the impact recorded in 2023.

The Group attributed the growth to strategic partnerships with governments, development partners and civil society organisations aimed at deepening financial inclusion and promoting equitable economic growth.

Subsidiaries also recorded notable performance milestones, with Access Bank strengthening its pan-African footprint, Access ARM Pensions consolidating its position among Nigeria’s leading pension fund administrators, and Hydrogen Payment Services scaling digital capabilities to record transaction volumes across Africa.

On reporting and governance, the Group said it strengthened transparency by aligning its disclosures with IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards S1 and S2, alongside continued use of the Global Reporting Initiative framework, to improve the quality and comparability of sustainability information for stakeholders.