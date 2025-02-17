Access Holdings Picks Director

Share

Access Holdings Plc has appointed Mr. Uche Orji as an Independent non-executive director of its subsidiary, Access Bank Plc the Bank.

He was appointed following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (‘CBN’). The company said in a statement that the appointment reflects its commitment to enhancing our governance practices and ensuring a diverse and experienced board.

Orji is a renowned investment banking professional, information technology entrepreneur, and finance expert with three decades of professional and board experience.

He is the co-founder and partner of Titangate Capital Management, an equity firm that invests in deep-tech, enterprise software, semi-conductors, hardware, and artificial intelligence companies.

Orji is also the founder and director of Vitesse Africa Limited, an investment advisory firm focused on African energy, technology and infrastructure sectors.

He serves as an executive board member and investor in Ultrasafe AI, an artificial intelligence/IT development firm that maintains strategic collaborations with leading technology companies.

Also, he sits on the Board of Private Infrastructure Development Group, London and chairs the Risk Committee. Orji has served as the founding managing director and chief executive officer of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

He held positions as nanaging director and senior analyst at UBS Securities Limited New York and managing director and head of European Technology/Semiconductor Equity Research at JP Morgan Securities, London.

Share

Please follow and like us: