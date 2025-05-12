Access Holdings Picks Director

Share

Access Holdings has appointed Ibironke Adeyemi as an independent non-executive director. He was appointed following the resignation of Oluseyi Kumapayi (FCA).

Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved his appointment, marking a strategic move to bolster the diversity and expertise of its board.

Adeyemi obtained a degree in economics, postgraduate diploma in education and a master degree in educational administration and planning from the University of Lagos.

She has further bolstered her credentials with Executive Development Programmes at institutions such as Harvard Business School and the Lagos Business School’s Advanced Management Programme.

Adeyemi, who has over 30 years of experience in finance, management and corporate governance, is expected to enhance the company’s decisionmaking framework.

Currently serving as the managing director of Chrisland Schools Limited—one of the flagship subsidiaries of the renowned Chrisland Group of Schools, she also holds board positions at Chrisland University, the Victor and Winifred Awosika Foundation and Holy Trinity Hospital.

Her impressive career includes a stint as an executive director at Chemo-Pharma Laboratories, where she drove financial efficiency and operational growth and earlier experience at Peat Marwick Ani & Ogunde (now KPMG Professional Services) as an Audit Trainee and Chartered Accountant.

Share