Access Holdings Names Innocent Ike New GMD/CEO

On Thursday, Access Holdings Plc announced the appointment of Mr Innocent Ike as its substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective from Friday, August 29, 2025, following regulatory approval.

This is contained in a press statement made available to New Telegraph by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

The announcement comes just hours after Roosevelt Ogbonna stepped down from the company’s board in compliance with new corporate governance rules.

Speaking on the development, Ekwochi said Ike’s appointment marks a new chapter under the leadership of Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who returned to head the group after the passing of former Group CEO Herbert Wigwe in 2024.

It was earlier reported that Ogbonna, Managing Director of Access Bank, resigned from the HoldCo board to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 corporate governance guidelines, which cap HoldCo boards at nine members.

With Ogbonna’s exit and Ike’s confirmation as substantive CEO, Access Holdings’ leadership structure is now being consolidated, reflecting efforts to strengthen governance, comply with regulations, and chart a clear post-Wigwe direction.

Ike succeeds Bolaji Agbede, who has served as acting GMD/CEO for the past 18 months. She will return to her role as Executive Director, Business Support, in accordance with regulatory requirements on years of experience for the top position.

Agbede has been widely praised for steering the company through one of its most difficult periods.

During her tenure, Access Holdings maintained workforce stability, completed a N351 billion rights issue, and successfully held two annual general meetings — achievements that provided stability following the sudden death of Herbert Wigwe.

Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede commended her efforts, describing them as “Invaluable in navigating the company through challenges and opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Innocent Ike as we move forward. At the same time, we want to express our deepest gratitude to Ms. Bolaji Agbede.

Her outstanding contributions over the past 18 months have been invaluable, and we appreciate her dedication in navigating the Company through challenges and opportunities. While regulatory requirements necessitate this change, we are grateful for the strong foundation that has been laid.”

Ike brings more than three decades of experience in banking and financial services. An accounting graduate of the University of Lagos, he is a Fellow of both CIBN and ICAN, as well as a certified IFRS expert.

He spent ten years at Access Bank, rising to the position of General Manager with oversight of corporate, commercial, and public sector portfolios.

He later served as MD/CEO of Polaris Bank (2020–2022), where he introduced VULTe, the bank’s award-winning digital banking platform.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Ike said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Group Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer and excited to work alongside the talented team at Access Holdings.

“I look forward to building on the strong legacy established by Herbert Wigwe and Bolaji Agbede, and driving our vision forward, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders and stakeholders.

