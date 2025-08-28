Access Holdings Plc has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Innocent Ike as its substantive Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 29, 2025, following regulatory approval.

The announcement, made on Thursday, marks a significant milestone in the company’s leadership transition and underscores a renewed push for consolidation under Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

Ike, a veteran banker with over three decades of industry experience, takes the reins just 24 hours after Roosevelt Ogbonna, Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, resigned from the HoldCo’s board. Ogbonna’s exit aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 corporate governance guidelines, which cap holding company boards at nine members. The leadership changes reflect Access Holdings’ efforts to comply with evolving regulations while recalibrating its structure after the sudden passing of Group CEO Herbert Wigwe in 2024.

Ike succeeds Ms. Bolaji Agbede, who has led the group in an acting capacity for the past 18 months. Agbede will revert to her substantive role as Executive Director, Business Support, as regulatory provisions on qualifying experience prevented her confirmation as substantive CEO.

Agbede’s tenure has been widely commended as a period of stability and resilience. She oversaw a ₦351 billion rights issue, stabilised operations, and successfully presided over two annual general meetings that bolstered investor confidence.

Chairman Aig-Imoukhuede praised her leadership, stating:

“Bolaji Agbede’s outstanding stewardship during a turbulent period laid a solid foundation for renewed growth. We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Innocent Ike as Group CEO and are deeply grateful for Agbede’s invaluable contributions.”

A graduate of accounting from the University of Lagos, Ike is a Fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and is a certified IFRS expert. He spent a decade at Access Bank overseeing corporate, commercial, and public sector portfolios, and later served as Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank (2020–2022), where he spearheaded the launch of VULTe, the bank’s award-winning digital banking platform.

Speaking on his appointment, Ike pledged to strengthen Access Holdings’ market leadership:

“I am honoured to assume this role and look forward to working with the exceptional team at Access Holdings. My goal is to build on the legacies of Herbert Wigwe and Bolaji Agbede while driving innovation and delivering sustained value to shareholders and stakeholders.”

With Ike’s confirmation, Access Holdings signals a new chapter of leadership stability, regulatory alignment, and strategic focus as it pursues ambitious growth plans across Africa and beyond.