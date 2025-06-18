Access Holdings Moves To Exit CBN’s Regulatory Forbearance

Share

In a bold move to reassure markets and reinforce investor confidence, Access Holdings Plc has announced its intention to fully exit the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) regulatory forbearance window on credit facilities by June 30, 2025.

The statement, released on Wedsday, comes days after the apex bank imposed a sweeping directive suspending dividends, bonuses, and new offshore investments by lenders still under regulatory leniency.

Access Holdings, parent company of tier-1 lender Access Bank Plc, disclosed that it remains compliant with the CBN’s Single Obligor Limit (SOL) as of June 18, 2025, and will continue to uphold prudential regulations.

Crucially, the bank said it is on track to fully align with the CBN’s mandate on forbearance before the month ends, while maintaining “strong capital buffers” and uninterrupted dividend payments to shareholders.

“As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s banking subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, was the first bank to meet and exceed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ₦500 billion minimum capital requirement for commercial banks with international authorization,” the statement read.

Access Holdings’ swift and transparent response is being interpreted by analysts as a strategic attempt to ease investor anxiety triggered by the CBN’s tightening stance.

By proactively declaring its exit from regulatory indulgence, Access Bank is positioning itself as a fortress of financial resilience within Nigeria’s volatile banking landscape.

The bank has assured shareholders of its unwavering commitment to sustainable long-term value creation.

“We assure our esteemed shareholders and stakeholders of our commitment to delivering sustainable value in the immediate and long term, and thank them for their trust and support over the years,” the statement added.

Banking stocks have come under pressure on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as market participants reassess sectoral fundamentals in light of the June 13 circular.

The circular—marked Ref: BSD/DIR/COM/LAB/018/008—mandated that banks benefiting from regulatory forbearance suspend key capital-related activities until their compliance status is fully regularised.

Regulatory forbearance refers to temporary waivers granted by the apex banks to banks that may fall short of certain thresholds due to adverse economic conditions, such as breaches in loan concentration limits, high non-performing loans, or weakened capital adequacy.

The new directive forms part of the CBN’s broader effort to restore discipline in Nigeria’s banking sector, against a backdrop of mounting macroeconomic headwinds and rising credit risks.

With its capital strength firmly established and its forbearance exit date in view, Access Holdings is sending a clear signal: it is prepared not only to meet regulatory expectations but to thrive under them.

