Access Holdings Faults Report On Missing N500m

The parent body of Access Bank PLC, Access Holdings, has faulted a report of missing N500 million from a deceased customer’s account.

The firm said in a statement that investigations conducted revealed there was no such thing in the bank. The statement said:

“Our attention has been drawn to a video on social media wherein allegations of missing funds and unethical behaviour have been made against Access Bank PLC.

“First and foremost, we wish to emphasise that the safety and security of our customers’ funds are core priorities which we take seriously. Second, Access Bank Plc does not engage in or condone any unethical behaviour.

“In the instant case, the allegations of missing funds in the Bank are most untrue and baseless. “There is no N500 million or any other fund or amount missing from the subject customer’s account or from any other customer’s account with us.

“We and other independent stakeholders in the banking industry have thoroughly investigated these allegations and independently arrived at the same conclusions.

“Access Bank PLC operates with the highest ethical standards, and we protect our customers’ interests whilst also respecting privacy laws.

“Consequently, whilst we have engaged and will continue to engage with our customers, we must advise the public not to rely on or believe sensational and unverified claims that are designed to titillate and mislead the public. “We remain committed to serving our customers.”

