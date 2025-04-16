Access Holdings Delivers Stellar N867bn Pre-Tax Profit For 2024

Share

Access Holdings Plc has released its audited financial results for the full year 2024, showcasing a stellar performance driven by robust revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

The financial powerhouse reported a pre-tax profit of N867.02 billion, a notable increase from N729.00 billion recorded in 2023.

The group’s gross earnings surged to N4.88 trillion, an 88% jump from the N2.59 trillion posted in the previous year highlighting the strength of its diversified revenue streams and growing market presence.

Profit after tax stood at N642.22 billion, reflecting a 3.7% year-on-year increase from the N619.32 billion posted in 2023, despite prevailing macroeconomic headwinds and a dynamic regulatory environment.

In a strong show of shareholder commitment, Access Holdings has proposed a final dividend of N2.05 per share, bringing the total dividend payout for the year to N2.50 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, on its 53.3 billion issued shares.

These results further solidify Access Holdings’ position as one of Africa’s top-tier financial services groups, underpinned by a forward-looking strategy that continues to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.

