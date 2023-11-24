Access Holdings Chairman, Osunkoya Is Dead

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings PLC, Bababode Osunkoya is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Osunkoya passed away on Tuesday, November 21 after a brief illness

According to the notification of demise signed by Sunday Ekwochi and submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, November 23, 2023, “On behalf of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) and with a deep sense of loss, we write to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the death of Mr Bababode Osunkoya on November 21, 2023 after a brief Illness.

“Consequent upon this tragic event, the Company now has a nine-member board. comprising six Non-Executive Directors (two of whom are Independent) and three Executive Directors inclusive of the Group Chief Executive Officer.”

The company promised to notify the investing public subsequently of the Board’s choice of his successor.

Bababode Olukayode Osunkoya was a seasoned professional with several years of experience spanning banking, accounting, asset leasing and consulting. He served as Managing Partner at Abax-OOSA Professionals (Chartered Accountants). Before then, he worked as the Principal Partner of Bababode Osunkoya & Co from 1994-2007.

He joined Premier Hotel Limited, Ibadan in 1984 for his National Youth Service Corp programme following which he joined Z.O. Ososanya & Co. (Chartered Accountants) in 1985 rising to Assistant Audit Manager in 1988. He subsequently moved to Abacus Merchant Bank Limited where he worked between 1989 and 1993 and rose to the level of a manager.

He was a General Manager in Konsuma Credit Limited between 1993 and 1995 where he oversaw the daily administrative and operational activities of the asset leasing and credit finance company.

Osunkoya currently sat on the boards of several organisations including Haggai Mortgage Bank Limited; Richardson Oil and Gas Limited; Sedoso Agro Allied Company Limited and Guiding Light Assembly. He was also an Executive Committee member of the Association of Reporting Accountants and Auditors in the Capital Market.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos and was a certified forensic accountant. He was also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). He attended several leadership and professional development programmes in leading institutions in the areas of accounting, audit, taxation, finance, and corporate governance.