Access Holdings Appoints Ike As Substantive GMD/CEO

Access Holdings (‘Access Holdco’ or ‘the Company’) today announces the appointment of Mr. Innocent Ike as the substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective August 29, 2025, following the receipt of regulatory approval.

Mr. Ike will succeed Ms. Bolaji Agbede, who has served as the company’s Acting Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for the past 18 months and has played a vital role in driving the company’s performance. Commenting on the development, the company’s Chairman, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Innocent Ike as we move forward.

At the same time, we want to express our deepest gratitude to Ms. Bolaji Agbede. Mr. Ike graduated from the University of Lagos with a BSc (Hons) in Accounting in 1988, receiving recognition as the Best Graduating Student.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and a Certified IFRS expert. He has over three decades experience in banking and financial services.

He served as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank from 2020 to 2022, during which he launched VULTe, the bank’s digital banking platform, earning several industry awards including the BusinessDay BAFI Digital Bank of the Year Award and the Nigerian Fintech Digital Bank of the Year Award in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Ike said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Group Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer and excited to work alongside the talented team at Access Holdings. I look forward to building on the strong legacy established by Herbert Wigwe and Bolaji Agbede.