Access Holdings Appoints Director

Access Holdings Plc has appointed Uche Orji as independent non-executive director of its subsidiary, Access Bank Plc.

A statement by the bank explained that the appointment was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying that the appointment reflected the bank’s commitment to enhancing governance practices and ensuring a diverse and experienced board.

Orji obtained a degree in chemical engineering at the University of PortHarcourt and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Harvard Business School, United States.

He began his career as an audit trainee at Arthur Anderson & Co, before becoming acting financial controller at Diamond Bank in Nigeria.

Orji is an investment banking professional, information technology entrepreneur and finance expert with three decades of business and board experience.

He is the co-founder and Partner of Titangate Capital Management, an equity firm that invests in deep-tech, enterprise software, semi-conductors, hardware, and artificial intelligence companies.

Also, Orji is the founder and director of Vitesse Africa Ltd, an investment advisory firm focused on African energy, technology and infrastructure sectors.

He currently serves as a board member and investor in Ultrasafe AI, an artificial intelligence/ IT development firm that maintains strategic collaborations with leading technology companies.

His other board memberships include the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), London.