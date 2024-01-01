Access Holding names Chairman

Access Holdings Plc has appointed Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh as Chairman Board of Directors. The appointment follows the demise of Mr. Bababode Osunkoya, the former chairman of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc.

This was contained in the company’s notice signed by the Secretary, Sunday Ekeochi, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The notice explained: “We refer to our notification dated November 23, 2023, informing the Nigerian Exchange Limited of the demise of Mr. Bababode Osunkoya, the former chairman of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc on November 21, 2023, after a brief illness. “Further to the above, we hereby notify the NGX and the investing public that the Board at its meeting held on December 19, 2023, unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh as the Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Mr. Osunkoya.” Ekwochi said that Access Holdings now has a ninemember board of directors comprising six non-executive directors and 3 executive directors following the death of the chairman.