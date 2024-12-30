Access HoldCo Applauds NGX’s Digital Innovation In N351bn Capital Raise

Share

The Chairman of Access Holding Company Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imuokhuede, CFR, has lauded the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) for its groundbreaking digital innovation, which played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the N351 billion Rights Issue.

This strategic move enables Access HoldCo to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s regulatory directive on recapitalisation.

In a statement, Mr. AigImuokhuede praised the NGX’s Eoffering platform, NGX Invest, for delivering a seamless and efficient subscription experience.

“By leveraging NGX Invest, we significantly reduced barriers to participation, democratized access for shareholders, and ensured a user-friendly approach to the Rights Issue process,” he remarked.

The digital platform, a cornerstone of NGX Group’s strategic transformation, was highlighted by the Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, Mr. Temi Popoola, in a recent article published by the World Federation of Exchanges.

According to Mr. Popoola, NGX Invest is engineered to simplify securities distribution in the Nigerian capital market.

With features such as seamless onboarding and identity verification via the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) using Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), the platform eliminates the traditionally cumbersome investment process, empowering investors nationwide, including those in underserved regions.

Access HoldCo’s groundbreaking capital raise underscores the transformative potential of NGX Invest and its capacity to support issuers in achieving their strategic objectives.

