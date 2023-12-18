Access Bank’s Head Of Media Relations, Abdul Imoyo Is Dead

The Head of Media Relations of Access Bank Plc, Abdul Imoyo has died following an undisclosed ailment.

New Telegraph gathered that Imoyo, a seasoned journalist passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the First Cardiology in Ikoyi, Lagos, after a short illness.

Tunde Imoyo who gave details of the sad development on behalf of the family said “It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Uncle, Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who went to be with the Lord in the early hours of 17th December 2023, after a brief illness.

“We are taking some time as a family to grieve over our loss at this time. We thank you for your prayers and support.

Further announcements will be communicated in due course,” Vanguard quoted Tunde Imoyo saying.

Prior to his death, the deceased previously served as a newspaper editor in Lagos, after which he joined Access Bank in 2014 as a corporate communications manager.

Imoyo is said to have played a crucial role in managing the media relations for the financial services group.