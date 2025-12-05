Access Bank Wins Bank Of The Year 2025 Nigeria At The Banker Awards

Access Bank has been named Bank of the Year 2025 Nigeria at the prestigious Banker Awards ceremony held in London.

Organised annually by The Banker, a publication of the Financial Times Group, the awards celebrate the best-performing financial institutions across more than 120 countries, recognising excellence in innovation, financial performance, operational resilience, and industry leadership.

The announcement was made during a high-profile gala at the Peninsula Hotel in London, where leading global banks gathered to celebrate outstanding achievements in the international financial services sector.

Access Bank emerged as the sole winner for Nigeria, reflecting the Bank’s exceptional performance, disciplined execution of strategy, and continued commitment to delivering world-class banking experiences.