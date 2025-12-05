New Telegraph

December 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. Access Bank Wins…

Access Bank Wins Bank Of The Year 2025 Nigeria At The Banker Awards

Access Bank has been named Bank of the Year 2025 Nigeria at the prestigious Banker Awards ceremony held in London.

Organised annually by The Banker, a publication of the Financial Times Group, the awards celebrate the best-performing financial institutions across more than 120 countries, recognising excellence in innovation, financial performance, operational resilience, and industry leadership.

The announcement was made during a high-profile gala at the Peninsula Hotel in London, where leading global banks gathered to celebrate outstanding achievements in the international financial services sector.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Access Bank emerged as the sole winner for Nigeria, reflecting the Bank’s exceptional performance, disciplined execution of strategy, and continued commitment to delivering world-class banking experiences.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Moody’s Sees Nigeria’s Fiscal Deficit Widening To 2.7%
Read Next

SEC Warns Public Against Suspected Fraudulent Investment Platform