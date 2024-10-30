Access Bank Unveils ‘Power Of 100 Africa’ To Honor Visionary Women

Share

Access Bank, Africa’s leading financial institution, has officially launched “The Power of 100 Africa”, a groundbreaking initiative designed to celebrate and spotlight women who are catalyzing change across the continent.

Building on the achievements of the 2015 Power of 100 publication, which acknowledged influential Nigerian women, this newly expanded programme will recognise exemplary leaders in sectors including business, healthcare, technology, education, and beyond, the Tier 1 commercial bank stated in a release yesterday.

In her opening address during the launch in Lagos, Access Bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Chizoma Okoli, articulated the bank’s vision in broadening the programme’s scope beyond Nigeria.

“This year’s Power of 100 initiative will honor transformative women from across Africa, acknowledging those who are shaping their communities and industries. Power of 100 Africa is not merely a tribute—it’s a rallying cry,” Okoli said.

She called for public nominations identifying trailblazing women across Africa ostensibly to celebrate them as a way to inspire next generation of African women to do much more.

"Today, we're calling on the public to help identify and celebrate these phenomenal women—innovators, advocates, and often, unsung heroes," Mrs. Okoli stated.

She explained that honorees will gain exclusive access to high-profile events, networking opportunities, and resources within Access Bank’s W Community. Additionally, they will engage in mentorship programs, both as mentors and mentees, to further cultivate leadership skills and strengthen community bonds.

The Managing Director and CEO of ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile, shared insights into Power of 100 Africa’s targeted reach, which spans 16 African countries where Access Bank has a strong presence, including 15 subsidiaries in Nigeria alone.

According to Alile, this approach will allow the bank to make a meaningful impact within communities where it has established connections.

Alile also noted that a prestigious panel of industry leaders and distinguished experts will evaluate nominees, ensuring transparency and equity in the selection process. Eligible participants across these countries can apply through Access Bank’s website.

