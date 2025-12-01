Access Bank Unveils Cameroon’s First ‘Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton’

Access Bank Cameroon has launched the country’s first-ever Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton, an initiative aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs and strengthening Cameroon’s economic landscape, according to a press release.

The statement said that under the initiative, women-led businesses in Cameroon will access high-impact training, mentorship, and financial grants, setting a new standard for support in the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“The Womenpreneur PitchA-Ton is part of Access Bank’s W Initiative, a flagship women’s banking programme that has been transforming the lives of female entrepreneurs across Africa since 2019. Now debuting in Cameroon, the program provides participants with the tools, networks, and opportunities to grow sustainable businesses.

This year, 150 women entrepreneurs have been selected to benefit from structured capacity-building sessions led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and supported by the African Guarantee Fund (AGF),” the statement said.

Ellis Nzo Asu, Managing Director of Access Bank Cameroon, said: “African women are not standing at the edges of the economy; they are carrying it. Yet, despite their enormous contribution, access to investment and support remains limited. The W Initiative and Pitch-A-Ton are designed to change that.

With structured training, mentorship, and direct access to funding, we are equipping these women to scale their businesses, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to Cameroon’s economic growth. When women rise, Cameroon rises.”

Charlotte Ndaw Sako, IFC Country Manager for Cameroon, Gabon, Central African Republic, and São Tomé and Príncipe, highlighted the IFC’s role: “This partnership with Access Bank reflects our shared belief that investing in entrepreneurs is investing in Cameroon’s future.

IFC is proud to deliver world-class training that empowers women to move from informal to structured businesses, equipping them with financial management and access-to-finance skills. By making enterprises more competitive and investment-ready, we unlock opportunities for job creation, innovation, and inclusive growth for all Cameroonians.”

Bimpe Adebayo, Group Head of W Banking at Access Bank Plc, added: “The W Initiative has already empowered thousands of women across Africa, offering financial literacy, mentorship, and visibility.

By bringing this program to Cameroon, we are extending the same world-class support, tailored to local women entrepreneurs. Our goal is to build a pipeline of confident, bankable women who can transform not only their businesses but also their communities.”