Access Bank UK Launches Malta Branch

Access Holdings Plc (“Access Holdings”) yesterday announced that its banking group’s, subsidiary, The Access Bank UK Limited (“the Access UK”), has established its first fully owned subsidiary in Malta, The Access Bank Malta Limited.

The banking licence application has been approved by both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), signalling a significant step in enhancing trade connectivity between Europe and Africa.

The approval of The Access Bank Malta Limited as a credit institution marks a transformative milestone in bolstering Europe-Africa trade flows.

Malta, a renowned international financial centre, and a gateway between the two continents, is strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in advancing commerce and fostering economic partnerships.

This strategic expansion into Malta enables The Access Bank UK Limited to leverage growing trade opportunities between Europe and Africa.

It underscores the Access Group’s commitment to driving global trade, financial integration, and supporting businesses across these regions.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, and CEO of the Banking Group, said: “By establishing operations in Malta, we will gain a foothold in a market that bridges European and North African economies, moving us one step closer to our goal of becoming Africa’s Gateway to the World.

It further enhances our Bank’s capacity to support clients with innovative solutions tailored to cross-border trade and investment opportunities.”

