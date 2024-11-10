Access Bank UK Expands Footprint With New Hong Kong Branch

Share

The Access Bank UK Lim – ited is proud to announce the official opening of its Hong Kong branch (a restricted licence bank). This expansion represents a key milestone in the bank’s global growth strategy and underscores our commitment to serving clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

The launch of the Hong Kong branch establishes The Access Bank UK Limited as the first West African bank to enter the territory, a groundbreaking move to facilitate and accelerate trade flows between Asia and Africa.

As a leading international financial centre and gateway to Asia, Hong Kong is ideally positioned to become a strategic hub, strengthening trade and connectivity between the region and Africa.

Through our presence in Hong Kong, The Access Bank UK Limited will capitalise on the expanding economic partnership between Asia and Africa, supporting the increasing flow of trade between these regions. Opening this branch in Hong Kong is a pivotal step in our international expansion.

As the first West African bank to establish a presence here, it signifies a major achievement. With the continued growth of our parent company across Africa, the resilience of the Nigerian economy, and long-standing trade ties, Hong Kong serves as the ideal gateway for trade between Asia and Africa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Oludare E. Folowosele, Consul General of the Consulate General of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, said: “I am delighted to celebrate today the opening of a Restricted Licence Bank in Hong Kong in the name of The Access Bank UK Limited.

This is a huge milestone in the development of trade flows between Asia and Africa as the first West African banking group to attain this status. “This also aligns perfectly well onto the Belt and Road initiatives between China and Africa where we see growing potentials for business flows between the two countries.”

Jamie Simmonds, Founding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of The Access Bank UK Limited, expressed his commitment for this strategic initiative, saying: “In recent years, Asia has emerged as Africa’s largest trading region driven by programs like the Belt and Road Initiative.

In 2023, China-Africa trade reached an all-time high of $282.1 billion, reflecting a 1.5 per cent year-on-year growth. “As Asia-Africa economic relations enter a new phase, the timing of our Hong Kong branch launch is ideal to meet the financing and banking needs of our clients in these expanding markets.”

Ernest Law, Managing Director & Chief Executive of The Access Bank UK Limited – Hong Kong Branch, commented: “We are delighted to establish the Hong Kong branch as a key element of The Access Bank UK Limited’s ongoing growth and international expansion strategy.

This new branch will enable us to engage more closely with our clients in Hong Kong and strengthen our capacity to provide tailored financial solutions across the region.”

