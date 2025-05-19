Access Bank To Support MSMEs Women With $100m Facility

Share

Access Bank Plc has successfully closed a $100 million senior loan facility with a consortium of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), led by the German DFI DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, and supported by FinDev Canada, Amsterdam-based asset manager ILX, as well as Austrian DFI OeEB, Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG.

This significant financing will support privately-owned MSMEs, small corporates, and family-owned businesses across Nigeria, with a particular focus on promoting female entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

At least 30 per cent of the facility will be dedicated to gender lens investing in the spirit of the 2X Challenge, ensuring that women-owned and women-managed businesses are prioritised.

This initiative is crucial in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where supporting women entrepreneurs and MSMEs can drive job creation and contribute to reducing inequality.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, commented on the partnership, saying: “At Access Bank, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving economic transformation and fostering inclusive growth across all the countries we operate.

This partnership not only strengthens our ongoing efforts to empower women in business but also reinforces our support for Nigeria’s MSME sector, which plays a pivotal role in the country’s economic development.

“Through strategic collaborations like this, we continue to enhance opportunities for underserved communities, and we look forward to building on this success to impact even more lives across Africa.

”This facility marks the fourth collaboration between DEG and Access Bank Group, but it is also the first time in their eight-year partnership that DEG’s has acted as the lead arranger.

DEG’s investment in the deal amounts to $25 million, strengthening the long-term relationship between the two institutions.

Also, Roland Siller, CEO of DEG shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating: “This financing marks a major step in our ongoing commitment to supporting inclusive growth in Africa.

By partnering with Access Bank, we are not just empowering women entrepreneurs and strengthening MSMEs but also investing in the future of Nigeria’s economy.

Share