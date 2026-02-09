Access Bank Secures $100m EBRD Trade Finance Support

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has launched a US$100 million (€85.0 million) trade finance facility to Nigeria’s Access Bank. This investment marks its first investment in Nigeria and the first in the sub-Saharan financial sector.

This trade finance limit under the EBRD’s Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP) aims to support Access Bank’s trade finance operations and help it to diversify its correspondent banking relationships and strengthen trade finance links with other EBRD countries of operation.

Under the TFP, the limit and the enhanced trade finance capacity will be used to issue guarantees in favour of foreign commercial banks and provide cash advances to fund trade-related loans to local companies, including pre-export, post-import and local distribution activities.

This facility will also enable intraregional trade. This trade line will be supported by a comprehensive technical cooperation package funded by the EBRD, offering Access Bank regular training sessions, workshops, e-learning courses and capacity-building activities.

Speaking on the development, Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the EBRD, said: “We are delighted to sign our first agreement in Nigeria and partner with Access Bank. We remain committed to supporting the development of local financial institutions and fostering a business environment that drives sustainable private-sector growth and trade finance in Nigeria.”

On his part, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director of Access Bank, said: “We are pleased to be the first financial institution in Nigeria to partner with the EBRD. This partnership represents a significant step in strengthening Africa’s trade ecosystem.

“This also aligns with our commitment to providing robust financial solutions that empower businesses, deepen regional trade and support sustainable economic growth. We look forward to leveraging this collaboration to enhance our trade finance capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”