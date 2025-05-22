Access Bank Retains Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand Award

Share

Access Bank PLC has once again emerged as Nigeria’s most valuable brand, securing the top position for the fourth consecutive year in the latest “Nigeria 25 2025” ranking by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.

This achievement reaffirms Access Bank’s sustained brand leadership and its impact on the financial landscape through innovation, customer-centricity, and strategic growth.

The 2025 report shows that banks now account for 59% of the total brand value in the ranking, reflecting the strength and influence of the sector in shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

The Nigeria 25 2025 ranking also highlights considerable shifts in the country’s strongest brands, with banking brands rising through the ranks to dominate the top 10.

This demonstrates a growing recognition of the sector’s resilience and adaptability, particularly as financial services play an increasingly crucial role in driving Nigeria’s economy forward.

Babatunde Odumeru, Managing Director, Brand Finance Nigeria, noted that, “Nigerian banking brands continue to grow, successfully navigating a challenging economic landscape with strategic agility while also maintaining customer loyalty.”

Commenting on the ranking, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank, said: “This recognition as Nigeria’s most valuable brand for the fourth year running is a testament to the strength of our people, our customers’ trust, and the strategic clarity that drives everything we do.

“At Access Bank, we remain committed to deliver – ing value through innovation, financial inclusion, and impactful partnerships across Africa and beyond.”

Also speaking on the milestone, Bolaji Agbede, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, stated: “Access Bank’s brand leadership reflects the Group’s long-term vision of becoming the world’s most respected African financial institution.

As we continue to evolve and expand our footprint, we are focused on delivering sustainable growth, deepening stakeholder trust, and enhancing the customer experience across all our markets.”

Access Bank’s performance in the ranking showcases the results of sustained brand investment, operational excellence, and strategic expansion across Africa, with a growing presence in key global markets.

