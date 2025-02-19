Access Bank Restates Commitment To Community At Lagos City Marathon

Share

Access Bank PLC proudly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon last Saturday, highlighting the platform’s ability to foster unity, promote healthy lifestyles, and showcasing African excellence on the global stage.

Since its inception in 2016, the marathon has evolved into a premier event, attracting participants from across the continent and beyond.

This year’s event, themed, “Miles to Memories,” was particularly significant as it honoured the legacy of the late Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC.

Wigwe’s visionary leadership was instrumental in establishing the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, and ultimately transforming it from a local initiative into a globally recognised event.

The race commenced at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, with participants traversing iconic landmarks of the city, including the Third Mainland Bridge, before culminating at Eko Atlantic City.

The event not only showcased the athletic prowess of its participants but also highlighted Lagos’s vibrant culture and scenic beauty. Chizoma Okoli, Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank, reflected on the marathon’s journey, saying,

“Ten years ago, we embarked on this journey with a simple goal: to create a marathon that would unite people from all walks of life, celebrate the energy of Lagos, and highlight the incredible potential of our continent.

Today, as we look back on a decade of memories, we see nearly a million runners who have pounded the Lagos asphalt, millions of spectators who have cheered them on, and countless stories of resilience, triumph, and connection.”

