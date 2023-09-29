Access Bank Reaffirms Commitment To Support Agribusiness

Access Bank Plc has enhanced its Agriculture Desk for improved value for customers and stakeholders at large in a strategic move aimed at boosting sustainable agricultural business and attracting global investments.

The advancement positions the bank, which is one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions with presence in over 19 countries, at the forefront of Nigeria’s agricultural financing market segment to serve and support agri- businesses in Nigeria in line with the CBN’s directive to banks.

“The Agriculture Desk serves as a specialized unit within the bank, charged with the responsibility of offering financial and advisory services and supports to both prospects and existing players in the agribusiness value chain, especially in the areas of input and supply, primary production, storage, processing,

marketing, mechanisation among others, to actualise the ‘From Farm to Table’ Policy thrust of the CBN which aligns with the Access Bank’s vision of contributing to the country’s achievement of sustainable food security,” the Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Hadiza Ambursa, said during a press conference in Lagos.

She noted that, equipped with a team of dedicated professionals with deep- rooted knowledge and experience in the agriculture sector, Access Bank’s Agriculture Desk was first of its kind in the Nigerian agricultural financing market segment to bridge the funding gap in Nigeria’s agricultural sector by promoting agribusiness activities through sustainable lending to customers while providing sustainable and innovative agribusiness solutions

for the markets and communities the bank is serving by collaborating closely with them to understand their unique needs, offering tailored financial products and services to optimise their operations and facilitate expansions, to accelerate the growth of agribusiness and enhancing the livelihoods of farmers and agro-entrepreneurs.