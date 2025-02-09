Share

Access Bank Plc on Sunday paid a glowing tribute to the lat Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and his wife, Chizoba Wigwe in remembrance of one-year death anniversary.

New Telegraph recalls that in February 2024, Herbert Wigwe, his wife and his first son tragically lost their lives in an helicopter crash in California, United States

Marking his one-year remembrance, Access Bank paid tribute to the late business icon in a Facebook post, describing their passing as an irreparable loss.

Honouring the couple’s principles, the company paid tribute to their memories that remain a source of inspiration.

The post reads, “Today marks one year since the world stood still for us. On this day, we lost Herbert, Doreen, and Chizi—three remarkable souls who left an indelible mark on our lives and our hearts”.

“One year later, we still feel the void, but we also feel the weight of their legacy—one that challenges us to be better, do better, and strive for greatness”.

“As we reflect, we carry forward the values they instilled and honor their memories by walking the path they paved for us.Foever in our hearts”.

