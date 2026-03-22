Access Bank Partners King’s Trust To Drive Youth Empowerment Across Africa

Access Bank Plc and King’s Trust International have formalised a strategic partnership aimed at expanding opportunities, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods for young people across Africa. The agreement was signed in London by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Mr Roosevelt Ogbonna, and the Chief Executive Officer of King’s Trust International, Mr Will Straw.

According to a statement by the bank made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos, the event was witnessed by prominent stakeholders. They included Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Co-Chair of King’s Trust International Africa Advisory Board and Chairman of Access Holdings Plc; Mrs Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Co-Chair of the board; and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the partnership will leverage King’s Trust International’s expertise in youth development and Access Bank’s panAfrican network to equip young people with skills, confidence and support for employment and entrepreneurship.

Under the agreement, Access Bank will support the implementation of King’s Trust International programmes across several African countries, helping young people gain relevant skills and access pathways to employment and self-employment.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Straw said the collaboration reflected a shared commitment to unlocking the potential of young people across the continent. “This partnership with Access Bank reflects a shared commitment to unlocking the potential of young people across Africa.

“By combining our experience in youth development with Access Bank’s scale and leadership across the continent, we can create meaningful pathways to opportunity and long-term impact,” he said. Ogbonna, in his remarks, said empowering young people remained critical to Africa’s sustainable growth and development.

“At Access Bank, we believe that empowering young people is fundamental to Africa’s sustainable growth. “Our partnership with King’s Trust International reinforces our commitment to entrepreneurship, job creation and inclusive development, while enabling us to play a purposeful role in shaping the continent’s future,” he said.