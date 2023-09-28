Access Bank, Others Win BudgIT’s 2023 ‘Active Citizens’ Awards

BudgIT, a prominent civic-tech organization promoting transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery in Nigeria, has announced the winners of its 2023 Active Citizens Awards. According to a press release issued by the organisation, the recently held award ceremony, was an unforgettable occasion where remarkable individuals and organizations were spot- lighted and acknowledged for their steadfast commitment to enhancing the lives of Nigerians and society.

The statement said that in this year’s awards, BudgIT introduced two new categories, augmenting the existing eleven to a total of thirteen categories, adding that each category identified initiatives that have triggered profound civic and social transformations, significantly contributing to the nation’s overall development.

The event brought together guests and dignitaries who united to honor the new champions of Nigeria’s democracy. Notable attendees were Ari Asen, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund; Si- misola Adekoya, representing the High Commission of the Republic of Sierra Leone; and Madam Samata Gifty Bukari, representing the Ghana Consulate.

Some of the winners in this year ‘s edition of the event include: Ken Henshaw of We The People, who won the Climate Change Activism Award; Nkem Okocha of Mamamoni Empowerment Foundation who was honored with the Oby Ezekwesili Award for Women’s Advocacy and Abubakar Sadiq Muazu of the Centre for Advocacy, Transparency, and Accountability Initiative who was recognized with the Community Service Award.

Also, Crystal Chigbu of LEAP (Limb Empowerment and Advocacy Program) won the Disability Advocacy and Empowerment Award while Osariemen Grace Omoruyi of Restorative Justice for Africa Initiative received the Civic Activism Award. Dr. Josephine Obiajulu Okei-Odumakin was honored with the Hall of Fame Award while Access Bank was honored with the Corporate Award for Civic Investments.

Oluseun Onigbinde, BudgIT’s Global Director, expressed his deep admiration for the awardees, emphasizing that the 2023 Active Citizens Awards recipients are “individuals who have taken up the mantle of responsibility, and we are here to celebrate them.”