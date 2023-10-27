Access Bank, Nerdzfactory Foundation Equip 500 Youths With Skills

Access Bank, in collaboration with Nerdzfactory Foundation, said it had successfully implemented the Youth Transition Programme (YTP 2.0), an initiative that has equipped Nigerian youth with essential skills and resources to facilitate a seamless transition into the workforce and entrepreneurship.

Following the “resounding success” of the inaugural YTP, Access Bank and Nerdzfactory Foundation “proudly” introduced YTP 2.0, which took place from September 25 to October 6, 2023. The programme continues its vital mission of addressing youth unemployment and bridging the gap between education and employment in Nigeria, the organisers made known, adding that throughout the intensive two-week boot camp and engaging webinar series, participants had the opportunity to acquire advanced skills,

including digital workplace skills, time management, growth mindset, CV writing, LinkedIn optimisation, Advanced digital workspace tools, enhanced communication skill, and advanced emotional intelligence. The culmination of YTP 2.0 was marked by a physical symposium where distinguished speakers and industry experts shared their insights and vision for a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria,

all achieved through the empowerment of young people. Managing Director of Nerdzfactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, stated: “YTP 2.0 is a testament to our commitment to building a better future for Nigeria’s youth. By equipping them with the latest tools and knowledge, we have taken a significant step towards creating a more fair and vibrant nation.

We are excited to witness the remarkable accomplishments of these young entrepreneurs as they embark on their journeys of discovery and innovation.” Olowojoba shared that YTP 2.0 reaffirmed Access Bank and Nerdzfactory Foundation’s unwavering commitment to creating a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria.