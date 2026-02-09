Access Bank Names Chairman

Access Bank Plc has appointed Mrs. Ifeyinwa Osime as Chairman, Board of Directors. The bank explained in a statement that she was appointed following the retirement of Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN, who concluded his regulatory tenure on January 29, 2026.

Osime, a distinguished legal practitioner and corporate governance expert, has been a key member of the bank board since November 2019, serving as chair of the Board Human Resources and Sustainability Committee and the Board Governance, Nomination, and Remuneration Committee.

She has contributed significantly to governance, leadership development, and sustainability initiatives across the bank. Osime’s professional portfolio extends beyond Access Bank, with leadership roles at Ebudo Trust Limited and McPherson Legal Practitioners, where she advises on corporate and commercial legal matters.

Her previous board experience includes positions as Independent NonExecutive Director at Coronation Insurance Plc, Board Chairman at Coronation Life Insurance Company Ltd, and Non-Executive Director at Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank Limited).

Osime began her career at Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and later served as company secretary/assistant general manager, administration & legal at African Development Insurance Company Limited (now NSIA Insurance).

She obtained a law degree from the University of Benin and an LL.M in commercial and corporate law from the London School of Economics, with executive training from INSEAD, IMD, Harvard Business School, MIT and Stanford. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Women Corporate Directors Nigeria Chapter, and the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria.