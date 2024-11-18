Access Bank Named On Forbes 2024 World’s Best Employers List

Share

In reflection of its dedication to fostering a workplace culture that prioritises employee empowerment, inclusivity, and gender equity, leading full-service commercial bank, Access Bank PLC, has been named as the only Nigerian company on the 2024 World’s Best Employers List by Forbes.

As one of only 13 African companies to receive this distinction amongst the 850 ranked on the list, Access Bank sets a high standard within the African banking industry, underscoring its commitment to equitable growth and opportunities for all.

Access Bank’s leadership expressed pride in the Forbes recognition, viewing it as an affirmation of the institution’s inclusive, growth-oriented environment.

Emeka Dibia, Head of Human Resources (Nigeria), commented: “Our people are the foundation of our success. At Access Bank, we strive to create an environment that nurtures talent, encourages professional growth, and emphasises well-being.

This recognition from Forbes reflects our continuous efforts to foster a culture that prioritises our employees’ satisfaction, growth, and long-term potential.”

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm, Statista, surveyed over 300,000 employees across more than 50 countries to compile the list.

Participants represented multinational companies operating in at least two of the six continental regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, and Oceania.

