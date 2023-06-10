Access Bank Launches First American Express Cards Issued In Nigeria

Access Bank is maintaining its leader- ship status as Nigeria’s most innovative bank, as the lender has unveiled two new consumer credit cards: the Access Bank American Express Gold Card and the Metal Platinum Card. These cards, which are the first American Express cards to be issued in Nigeria and West Africa, were unveiled on Thursday night in the presence of select customers at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos.

In a press release, Access Bank said that by launching the cards, it has improved its overall offering to its retail and private bank customers, who can now enjoy the Membership Rewards loyalty programme and a wide range of travel and lifestyle benefits. The statement said that in 2019, Access Bank signed an agreement with American Express to start acquiring merchants, enabling businesses across the country to accept payments from international American Express Cards, adding that the lender is now ready to issue the first American Express credit cards in West Africa.

Similar products are also issued outside of Nigeria by American express or third parties licensed by American Express and provide card members with extensive rewards and benefits. Group Managing Director, Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, said the cards will be available by request and invitation and customers who have signified interest will begin to enjoy the usage from Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

He said: “We are a bank of many firsts. We do have a wide network and with this partnership, AMEX will have 60 million customers supporting this partnership. It is a massive endorsement for us to work with AMEX in this partnership.” Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna, said: “The launch of American Express Cards in Nigeria is another milestone in the continued development of a vibrant and fast-growing payments industry. Customers want more than transactions – they want real value.

“With American Express, we can provide valuable card benefits, strong loyalty rewards, and a real reason to use electronic payments instead of cash. By diversifying our services to facilitate payments, we can connect more consumers to the SMEs and retail businesses across the country who we know are the engine of economic growth.”