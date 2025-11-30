Access Bank Launches ‘Detty Fusion’ To Boost Yuletide Season

Leading Nigeria Commercial Bank, Access Bank, over the weekend, unveiled “Detty Fusion,” a consumer engagement and social impact platform, “designed to offer seamless access to curated lifestyle, entertainment, and cultural experiences to holiday makers during the yuletide,” according to a press release.

“Anchored on the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda and longstanding commitment to supporting Nigeria’s creative economy, the Access Bank Detty Fusion platform will spotlight and provide visibility for SMEs, creative entrepreneurs, event organizers, and service providers providing diverse services for the yuletide celebrations in Lagos throughout the December festive period,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the platform was unveiled during a partnership announcement with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to ensure a safer, more organized, and truly unforgettable December experience for Lagosians and others visiting Lagos for the yuletide celebrations.

Speaking during the partnership unveiling event with the Ministry, Access Bank Head of Mobility Business, Ishmael Nwokocha, said that the partnership reflects the Bank’s commitment to strengthening communities, empowering the creative economy, people and stakeholders.

Nwokocha said: “Access Bank has a longstanding commitment to supporting ideas and initiatives that strengthen communities, empower young people, and showcase the richness of our cultural heritage. With Detty Fusion, we are creating a first-of-its-kind entertainment aggregator that allows users to explore event calendars, purchase tickets, access discounts, make safe and seamless payments during the festive season and beyond.”

He added that Lagos’ role as Nigeria’s cultural and creative capital makes this partnership timely and impactful. As he put it: “With the Ministry’s partnership, Detty Fusion initiative will evolve into a platform that projects Lagos cultural vibrancy, true spirit of Lagos and contributes meaningfully to the creative economy.

Access Bank remains committed to supporting Lagos as the hub of business, entertainment, and cultural excellence.” Speaking on the collaboration, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, described the initiative as a welcome boost to the government’s THEMES agenda.

He said: “This partnership with Access Bank aligns perfectly with the Lagos State vision of promoting culture, tourism, and creative enterprise. Detty Fusion will help us streamline festive activities, attract more visitors, and ensure Lagos maintains its position as Africa’s entertainment capital.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Adebopo Oyekan-Ismaila, commended Access Bank for investing in platforms that support tourism development.