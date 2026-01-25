Nigerian, Kenyan, Ethiopian, Ugandan elite stars set for showdown With 20 days to go, the countdown has begun, the road is calling, and Lagos is once again preparing to host Africa’s biggest road race, where speed, stamina, and pride will collide on a global stage on Saturday, February 14. The 10th edition delivered unforgettable moments.

Now, it’s time to go again. This year’s edition promises even more excitement with the unveiling of a brand-new race route, a historic first in the marathon’s journey.

The 42km race will start at ORCA Mall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, pass through sections of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road, and finish in grand style at the iconic Eko Atlantic City.

As a World Athletics Gold Label race, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon continues to attract top international contenders, with East African distance-running giants expected to face stiff resistance from a determined Nigerian contingent eager to shine on home soil.

Beyond elite competition, thousands of recreational runners are also set to flood the streets of Lagos, reinforcing the marathon’s reputation as a celebration of sport, fitness, and urban energy.

Registration is currently open but will close on January 31, giving runners a final window to secure their place on the starting line.