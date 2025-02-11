Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers Pay Tribute To Wigwe

Share

One year after his demise, organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, have paid tribute to the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, describing him as a motivator, excellent manager and pillar of road race in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizyi lost their lives in a helicopter crash in California, United States, last year. The news of his death broke when athletes and officials were still in a celebration mood at the Eko Atlantic City finish point during the 2024 edition of the Lagos City Marathon.

Nilayo Sports Management said that Wigwe played a key role by buying into the concept of the marathon 10 years ago.

Former Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports, now Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, said: “We will forever remain grateful to Wigwe for the legacy role he played in the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

“I won’t forget his morale support and motivation for the athletes and all those involved in the organisation of the marathon. Without the excellent role Wigwe played in the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, I doubt if I will be where I am today. We give God the glory that Wigwe left behind an amassing daughter, who is carrying on from where her father stopped.”

The 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will hold on February 15, and the organisers have designed a special package to celebrate Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and his son, Chizyi.

“His legacy will continue to challenge us to put in more effort in ensuring the great job he started through the marathon race gets better,’ Olopade added.

“The dedicated management staff he left behind at Access Holdings are striving to ensure the marathon gets bigger and better.”

Meanwhile, Nilayo Sports Management company also announced Valuejet as official Aviation partner for the 10th Anniversary of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Valuejet which is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing indigenous Airlines has joined a long list of partners who are making sure the Lagos City Marathon maintains its status as Africa’s biggest road race.

Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Company Limited, Mrs Yetunde Olopade, said the partnership with Valuejet is a massive achievement for the race and it only shows how increasingly confident Corporate Nigeria is in the Lagos City marathon.

Valuejet now joined a growing list of partners that include the Lagos State Government, Access Bank, 7up, Airtel, Kia Motors, Casio, Premier Cool, Robb and Brila FM.

