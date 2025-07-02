Access Bank Highlights Leadership At Climate Governance Initiative Launch

Access Bank PLC has once again demonstrated its leadership in sustainable finance with a strong showing at the launch of the Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria (CGIN) Chapter, hosted by Lagos Business School.

Dr. Greg Jobome, Executive Director, Risk Management at Access Bank, was specially invited to speak at the event in recognition of the Bank’s pioneering role in integrating sustainability into its business model and its inspiring leadership within Nigeria’s corporate landscape.

In his presentation, Jobome provided a comprehensive overview of how Access Bank has embedded climate risk considerations across its governance structure, operations, and financial decision-making processes.

He noted that climate change was a standing agenda item at both Board and Executive Management levels, with dedicated policies and systems in place to monitor and manage its impact.

Access Bank operates in 24 countries and serves over 60 million customers, with more than 18.5 million digital banking users and over 800 branches.

The bank has a capital adequacy ratio of 20.46% for its banking group and maintains a broad international footprint, including branches in Paris and subsidiaries in Angola.

The Bank has implemented a range of climatefocused initiatives including the measurement and reporting of Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, adoption of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) model for financed emissions, and application of global reporting frameworks such as Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the recently launched International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) S1 and S2 standards.

To date, Access Bank has installed over 974 solar-powered ATMs, reduced paper usage by more than 72 per cent through process automation, and achieved a 50 per cent reduction in landfill waste at its headquarters through comprehensive recycling initiatives.

Its Sustainable Finance Accelerator programme has supported numerous businesses in the climate space, providing funding, capacity building, and technical assistance.

The bank has also reached over 63 million lives through social investments. Dr. Jobome stated that climate considerations are integrated into credit approvals, capital expenditure planning, and the development of green financial products.

These include offerings like Switch to Solar, Solar for Health, and mini-grid solutions targeted at supporting energy transition and low-carbon growth.