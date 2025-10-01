Access Bank Ghana Appoints Nkrumah As New MD

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has announced the appointment of Pearl Nkrumah as its Managing Director, effective October 1, 2025. Her appointment has received approval from the Board of Directors and Bank of Ghana, in line with regulatory requirements. Ms. Nkrumah will be the Bank’s first female Managing Director since it started operations in Ghana.

She succeeds Olumide Olatunji, who has led the Bank since 2018 and now transitions into a new executive role in Nigeria within the parent company, Access Bank PLC. Until her appointment, Pearl served as Executive Director for Retail & Digital Banking at Access Bank (Ghana) Plc and Head of Retail Business for Access Africa subsidiaries (excluding Nigeria) where she was responsible for driving the bank’s retail banking strategy across 15 markets on the continent.

Pearl also serves as Chairperson on the Council of Ghana Stock Exchange representing listed companies. Before joining Access Bank as Executive Director in 2022, Ms. Nkrumah worked at Standard Chartered Bank, where she began her career from 1998 to 2012. She subsequently joined Stanbic Bank in 2012, where she held various leadership positions within commercial and business banking.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Ama Bawuah, Chair of the Board of Directors at Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, said: “We are pleased to welcome Pearl Nkrumah as our new Managing Director. Having worked alongside Pearl on the local board over the past three years, her appointment is a testament to Access Bank’s commitment to diversity and her extensive track record and leadership capabilities.

We are confident that she will lead the bank into its next phase of growth, building on the successes of her predecessor, while inspiring future generations of women in leadership.” “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Olumide Olatunji for his exemplary service and his immense contribution to building Access Bank Ghana Plc over the years into the formidable business it is today.”

In her remarks, Nkrumah said: “It is a great privilege to lead Access Bank Ghana at such a pivotal time. Together with the Board, management, and our dedicated employees we will deliver superior value to our customers, shareholders, and the communities, building Ghana’s leading catalyst for growth in line with our vision to be the world’s most respected African bank and a true partner in national progress”.

Expressing confidence in his successor, the outgoing Managing Director, Olumide Olatunji, noted: “It has been a privilege to serve as Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc over the past 7 years. During my tenure, I have witnessed the dedication of our people and the resilience of our institution. “I am delighted to hand over to Pearl Nkrumah, whose leadership and expertise are well recognized in the industry. I have no doubt she will continue to strengthen the bank’s position and lead it to even greater heights”.