Access Bank Commits To Strengthening German-Nigerian Trade Relations

…hosts President Steinmeier

Access Bank Plc last week welcomed the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during his first official visit to Nigeria, underscoring the growing importance of German-Nigerian economic ties.

Accompanied by a delegation of German business leaders and representatives, President Steinmeier’s visit highlights Access Bank’s pivotal role in strengthening bilateral trade relations and supporting German businesses operating in Nigeria and across Africa.

President Steinmeier’s visit – which included key discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja and ECOWAS Chairman Omar Touray – showcased Germany’s commitment to fostering economic partnerships in the region.

His Lagos agenda featured a landmark visit to Access Bank, as well as engagements with Nigerian startup founders and German-Nigerian business representatives to explore opportunities for trade and investment.

Addressing stakeholders at the roundtable, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, highlighted that “Nigeria’s position as Germany’s second-largest trading partner in Africa reflects the mutual benefits of this relationship.”

“By leveraging our deep expertise in cross-border banking and market integration, Access Bank is com mitted to building partnerships that drive sustainable growth, innovation, and economic advancement across the continent,” he added.

President Steinmeier also received remarks from Roland Siller, CEO of DEG (German Development Bank), who elaborated on the financial synergies and products DEG provides to German and Nigerian businesses alike.

Access Bank’s German Desk, led by Sebastian Barroso da Fonseca, marked its sixth anniversary this year and has become a cornerstone for German and European businesses operating in sub-Saharan Africa.

