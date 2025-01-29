Access Bank Clinches This days ‘Global Bank Of The Year’ Award

Share

Access Bank PLC (‘the Bank’), the flagship subsidiary of Access Holdings PLC (‘the Company’), has been honoured with the prestigious THISDAY Global Bank of the Year award for 2024, recognising its significant impact on the global banking landscape.

In addition, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings, received the distinguished THISDAY Titan of the Year award for his exceptional contributions to the banking sector in 2024.

At THISDAY Awards 2025, Access Bank emerged victorious, surpassing African ExportImport (AFREXIM) Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) to claim the coveted title.

The prestigious award ceremony, held at Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, marked the 30th anniversary of THISDAY Newspapers and the 12th anniversary of Arise News Channel, with the theme, “When the Going Gets Tough…

The Tough Get Rewarded.” THISDAY Newspapers highlighted Access Bank’s nomination, praising its strategic leadership, rapid expansion, and unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.

