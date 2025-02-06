Access Bank Champions Accelerated Action for Africa’s Sustainable Future

Share

Access Bank PLC has reinforced its leadership in sustainable finance and climate action as the Gold Sponsor of the Nigeria Climate Change Forum (NCCF) in Abuja, which brought together Africa’s most influential policymakers, global investors, and sustainability pioneers to drive urgent action towards a net-zero future for the continent. At the NCCF, Dr. Gregory Jobome, Executive Director of Risk Management at Access Bank, delivered a compelling presentation on:

“The Role of Innovation and Technology in Africa’s Net-Zero Transition.” He emphasised the urgency for Africa to leapfrog traditional development models by leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable finance to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Dr. Jobome also highlighted Africa’s heightened vulnerability to climate change, particularly in scenarios where global temperatures exceed 1.5°C. He called for urgent, transformative action to mitigate risks and ensure climate resilience.

During a high-level panel discussion, the Access Bank Group Head of Enterprise Risk Management provided insights on unlocking financing for renewable energy projects in Nigeria.

The session showcased the bank’s leadership in pioneering sustainable financing solutions, including green bonds, blended finance, and public-private partnerships (PPPs), outlining a roadmap for Africa’s energy transition.

Recognising the critical role of innovation in sustainability, Access Bank is driving transformative financial and technological solutions to enhance Africa’s climate resilience. “Africa is experiencing a wave of innovation and technological advancement, much of it in collaboration with global partners.

However, we are still at an early stage. To create meaningful opportunities for the continent’s rapidly growing youth population—who are eager to engage in the green economy—we must scale up efforts. Financial institutions have a pivotal role to play in this transformation,” said Dr. Jobome.

