Access ARM Takes Financial Literacy Campaign To 100 Schools

Share

Access ARM Pensions has significantly expanded its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, “Shape Your Future”, to 100 schools across Nigeria, underscoring its commitment to fostering financial literacy among young Nigerians.

According to a press release, the initiative, now in its second year, is designed to equip primary and secondary school students with practical financial management skills, laying the groundwork for long-term financial independence.

The “Shape Your Future” project lead at Access ARM Pensions, Oluchi Maduwuba, described the initiative as a vital tool for empowering the next generation.

“The Shape Your Future financial training program has grown immensely since its inception. The first edition, launched last year, was met with tremendous success.

This year, we are thrilled to expand our reach to 100 schools nationwide, impacting even more students and instilling essential financial skills that promote long-term financial well-being,” Maduwuba said.

Specifically, the initiative has expanded significantly, broadening its coverage from 37 schools in the inaugural year to 100 schools in 2024.

This expansion includes participation from schools in all six geopolitical zones, showcasing a concerted effort to reach students in diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

“Delivered by Access ARM Pensions staff, the training sessions focus on fundamental topics such as saving, budgeting, financial planning, and understanding income and expenses.

The interactive curriculum is designed to make complex financial concepts accessible and engaging for young learners,” the statement said. Maduwuba further said: “Feedback from students and teachers has been overwhelmingly positive.

Students now understand the importance of budgeting and saving, which equips them with practical tools for their daily lives and future aspirations.”

Share

Please follow and like us: